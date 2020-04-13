A gravel road ban came into effect in the City of Grande Prairie on April 13, 2020 (City of Grande Prairie, Twitter)

A road ban is now in place for all City of Grande Prairie gravel roads. All gravel roads will be at 50 per cent axle weight 24 hours per day as of April 13th until further notice.

Roads bans are used to protect gravel roads during the spring melt. One was put in place in the County of Grande Prairie on April 8th, with all gravel roads at 75 per cent axle weight from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.