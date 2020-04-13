COVID-19News Rotary Club COVID-19 Rapid Relief Fund continues to fill food bank shelves SHARE ON: Michael Lumsden, staff Monday, Apr. 13th, 2020 Sexsmith and Area Food Bank (supplied) Donations to the Rotary Club of Grande Prairie’s COVID-19 Rapid Relief Fund are soaring, with another $47,650 donated to regional food banks on Monday. Since pledging to donate half of the proceeds from April Dream Home Lottery tickets sales, more than $77,000 has been pumped into filling the shelves for those who need it most. “Momentum is growing,” says Raffle Manager Kevin Hilgers. “The COVID-19 Rapid Relief Fund has really captured the imagination of people. It’s given them an opportunity to support the community and dream a little. We are hearing from these food banks that the need is now. So we are moving the proceeds very quickly.” In all, six food banks received cheques on April 13th: Grande Prairie $ 41,850.00 Beaverlodge $1,420 Fairview $910 Peace River $710 Sexsmith $ 2,340 Wembley $ 1,040 Tickets for the $1.4 million Dream Home package in Taylor Estates can be purchased through winadreamhome.ca or by calling 780-513-8887 until April 22nd. The rest of its proceeds benefit several community groups.