Donations to the Rotary Club of Grande Prairie’s COVID-19 Rapid Relief Fund are soaring, with another $47,650 donated to regional food banks on Monday. Since pledging to donate half of the proceeds from April Dream Home Lottery tickets sales, more than $77,000 has been pumped into filling the shelves for those who need it most.

“Momentum is growing,” says Raffle Manager Kevin Hilgers. “The COVID-19 Rapid Relief Fund has really captured the imagination of people. It’s given them an opportunity to support the community and dream a little. We are hearing from these food banks that the need is now. So we are moving the proceeds very quickly.”

In all, six food banks received cheques on April 13th:

Grande Prairie $ 41,850.00

Beaverlodge $1,420

Fairview $910

Peace River $710

Sexsmith $ 2,340

Wembley $ 1,040

Tickets for the $1.4 million Dream Home package in Taylor Estates can be purchased through winadreamhome.ca or by calling 780-513-8887 until April 22nd. The rest of its proceeds benefit several community groups.