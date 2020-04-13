Road blocks have been set up in the area of a gas leak east of Grande Prairie. The County Regional Fire Service says it was called to the area of Range Road 45 and Township Road 714A with ATCO Gas around 8:20 p.m. Sunday night.

A gas line break was found in a treed area and crews are working to stop it. Barricades have been set up at 45041 Township Road 714A, 714074 Range Road 45, and Range Road 45 at Township Road 714, and are expected to stay up overnight.

Detours are in place for residents needing to access their properties. It is noted that there are no homes in the immediate vicinity of the leak and that there is no danger to the public. People are asked to avoid the area.