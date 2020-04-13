There have been three reports of fires deliberately set in vehicles on the east side of Grande Prairie. The RCMP says they were lit in the front seats of the unoccupied vehicles between 3 p.m. April 10th and 8 a.m. April 12th.

They were parked at the intersection of 92 Avenue and 91 Street, 106 Avenue and 92C Street, and 113 Avenue and 99A Street. In each case, the flames were contained to the inside of each vehicle, but caused significant damage.

Police are investigating the mischief and are asking anyone with information or video footage that could help to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.