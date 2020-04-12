Two more residents of Manoir du Lac in McLennan have died of COVID-19, bringing the total for the seniors home to four. Four deaths were recorded across Alberta Sunday, including two at the McKenzie Towne continuing care facility in Calgary zone, pushing the number for the province to 44.

Alberta added 82 new cases over the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,651. Of those, 823 cases are considered confirmed. Alberta-wide, there are currently 44 people in hospital, including 14 admitted to intensive care units. 237 cases are suspected of being community acquired.

In the North zone, two confirmed cases were added, for a total of 99 out of 6,204 tests done. In the City of Grande Prairie, there are two recovered cases, and in the County, there are three active.

There is one active and one recovered case in the Municipal District of Greenview, there are 10 active cases, six recoveries, and one death in Big Lakes County, 21 active, seven recovered, and four deaths in the MD of Smoky River, three recovered cases in Northern Sunrise County, one active and five recovered case in the MD of Peace, and one active case in the County of Northern Lights.