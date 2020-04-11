One of the loaded guns RCMP says it found on a man accused of fleeing the scene of a crash (Grande Prairie RCMP)

A man is facing several firearms charges stemming from an investigation into a crash in Grande Prairie. A little after 2 p.m. on April 9th, officers witnessed a crash on 121 Avenue near 100 St. When they made it to the scene, they were told that someone involved had left.

Mounties say they found him and arrested him for failing to stop at the scene of an accident. While searching the suspect, the RCMP alleges two fully loaded guns were found.

19-year-old Julio Da Costa has been charged with 19 criminal offences related to possession of a firearm, including for a dangerous purpose and with a tampered serial number. He is slated to appear in court on April 15th.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Grande Prairie Fire Department or Crime Stoppers.