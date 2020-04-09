The City of Grande Prairie is reducing its transit services starting Monday. It’s also asking people to only take the bus for essential travel, like medical appointments, work, and grocery shopping.

To start, it is changing the frequency of Routes 1, 2, and 3 during peak times from 30-minute service to 60-minute. All routes will end about an hour earlier in the evening. There will be no changes to Sunday or holiday service.

Evening service has been swapped out for an on-demand, by-reservation pilot project, also limited to essential trips. It will be available Monday to Friday from 8:15 to 9:15 p.m. and Saturday from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.

Reservations must be made by calling 780-830-7433 before noon the same day.

Dispatcher hours from Grande Prairie Accessible Transit are also being cut. They will be available for bookings from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. The service is also being limited to essential travel, and a two-passenger limit is being put in place when possible.

Hours of operation will be changed Monday to Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. All changes to Grande Prairie Transit will come into effect on April 13th.