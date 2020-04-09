Crews with the City of Grande Prairie’s transportation department are prepping for the ongoing spring melt, and are asking residents to lend them a hand where they can.

Staff continues to thaw catch basins and ensure water is draining properly, but residents can do their part by helping to make sure their catch basins are clear of snow and debris. However, officials are advising against clearing an area if flooding has already begun.

Any problems with water flow or snowmelt issues can be reported online using See Click Fix, or by emailing the city.

Grande Prairie residents are also being reminded about the dangers surrounding storm pond use for recreational usage, especially as the weather continues to warm up.

Ice thickness can wildly vary from place to place as water flows from storm pipes draining into the pond. Both the use of these ponds for skating and hockey and the use of vehicles to access the area near a storm pond are prohibited.