A pair from Peace River are facing charges stemming from a break-in last month. Peace Regional RCMP says they were called to the north-end industrial area of Peace River on the morning of March 17th.

Overnight, someone reportedly forced their way into a business and stole multiple electronic devices and a pickup truck. The investigation led police to a Peace River home, where a search warrant allegedly turned up the stolen goods.

39-year-old David Testawich and 31-year-old Charmaine Ominayak are both charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. They’re scheduled to appear in court on May 25th.