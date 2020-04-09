After renewing the state of local emergency for a third time, the Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership is urging residents to continue practicing physical distancing to help flatten the curve on COVID-19.

The partnership says essential workers are reporting to them that residents are visiting stores out of boredom, and are not sticking to the measures put in place by stores to ensure proper physical distancing.

“Adhering to physical distancing measures requires all of us to exercise a high degree of patience when entering grocery stores,” says Director of Emergency Management Chris Manuel.

If you are caught not adhering to measures in place by Public Health Authorities, you may be charged and if you don’t abide by store rules you can be trespassed and banned,” he adds.

Manuel says those who choose to use masks and gloves when in public must not litter and are required to throw them in the garbage.

“This week, we heard from the premier that the peak of this pandemic in Alberta could be as late as the end of May. The community has done an incredible job to date. That being said, this is no time to become complacent in our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID19 in our region.”

As of April 8th, five total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the County and City of Grande Prairie. Three of those cases are now being reported as recovered.