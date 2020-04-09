The Grande Prairie Stompede will not be held this year. Its board of directors says the 42nd edition has been cancelled based on the recommendation of Alberta Health Services and in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“This decision was not made lightly,” it says in a statement. “However, it is essential to protect the health and wellbeing of our fans, sponsors, volunteers, and participants, who have supported our event for more than 40 years.”

The board says its plans to bring back the Grande Prairie staple bigger and better in 2021 and thank their sponsors, fans, and community partners for the continued loyalty and support.

“We are hoping to make this our best show yet, so please stay safe, stay healthy, and we hope to see you all next year.”

The event was scheduled for May 27 – 31, 2020.