The City of Grande Prairie is looking to help out some budding green thumbs with a new program that offers free supplies for residents to start an indoor garden.

Officials say after residents register, supply kits can then picked up via a drive-thru method, or can be dropped off via curbside delivery. The city says each pack includes seeds for lettuce, tomatoes, and chives, as well as soil pellets.

The indoor gardening project is open to all residents, but households are limited to one supply kit each.

If you do end up ordering the kits, you can show off your eventual success on social media, with the #GPGrows.