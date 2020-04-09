Grande Prairie Regional College has launched a new program that will provide services normally offered in-person to students for residents across Grande Prairie. GPRC Cares is a mental health strategy for GPRC staff, students, and the broader community. President and CEO Dr. Robert Murray says it also acts as a community outreach program to assist those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

“GPRC knows how deeply the response to this global pandemic has affected organizations, businesses, and individual families in our communities and we want to make sure GPRC is part of helping people through these challenging times.”

Some of the options now available include the mental health program, which is carrying out live weekly video seminars between noon and 1 p.m. Wednesdays, on top of daily mental health tips. Students and faculty from the Fine Arts program will be performing and sharing music that inspires them in trying times. Wolves Athletics and the Sport, Fitness, Wellness department will also be developing and posting at-home workouts.

All the updated programming available to the public can be found on GPRC’s YouTube channel.