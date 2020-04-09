The 2020 unemployment rate continues to rise in western Alberta, which includes Grande Prairie.

The jobless rate sits at 7.1 per cent for March in the economic region which also houses Peace River, according to Statistics Canada. The region has jumped from 6.8 per cent in January.

Alberta’s overall unemployment rate jumped 8.7 per cent, up from 7.2 per cent in February.. The Canadian national average increased to 7.8 per cent, from the 5.6 per cent reported in February.