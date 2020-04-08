The Easter Bunny shouldn’t have any issues visiting Grande Prairie this weekend. Mayor Bill Given has declared their work to be essential.

“I want to assure all of our residents, especially our youngest ones, that the Easter Bunny is deemed to be an ‘essential service’ and is approved to continue in his role this weekend as an essential worker in our community.”

The Tooth Fairy has also received the same designation.

In Beaverlodge, the fire department has arranged for the Easter Bunny to be taken on a tour so they can make plans for his egg hiding. The Bravo platoon will be driving them in a fire engine leaving the station at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 11th, in the hopes of waving to little ones along the way.

As the holiday weekend approaches, Given is also encouraging residents to follow the directives of health officials by continuing to practice social distancing.

“Grande Prairie is a city of innovation and resiliency, and the same can be said of our local faith communities. Many churches are finding unique ways to help people maintain spiritual closeness while maintaining physical distancing. This Easter, I encourage everyone to stay home to worship, find unique ways to carry on your traditions without gathering and reach out to family and friends using electronic means rather than an in-person visit.”

On top of physical distancing and frequency hand washing, the provincial government has asked Albertans to avoid getting together with anyone outside of their immediate household and to worship in a way that does not put others at risk.