104.7 2day FM
menu
News
Grande Prairie News
Event Cancellations
Road Report
School Notices
Cancellation / Closure Submit
Submit News Tip
Win
Events
Community Calendar
Submit Event
Listen Live
On Air
Shows & More
Talent
Contact Us
Local Connections
GP Storm
COVID-19
Open For Business
SHARE ON:
Recent Posts
UPDATE: $100K in City event funding approved
Wednesday, Apr. 8th, 2020
Palliative Care Society patients receive iPad, e-resource donations
Wednesday, Apr. 8th, 2020
COVID-19 modelling data encouraging: Kenney
Wednesday, Apr. 8th, 2020