The Town of Peace River is urging everyone to stay off the river while it’s frozen. The municipality is reminding the public of the unpredictability of the ice which can be dangerous to those stranded and the fire department.

Fire Captain Mike Frayne says the river is not as strong as it could be due to the way it is formed and the flowing water beneath it.

“If someone were to fall through, they would most likely be swept under the ice cover and drown.”

Frayne adds it is never safe to walk on the ice on the Peace River. The town says with breakup season approaching it is especially dangerous.