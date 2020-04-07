An additional case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the County of Grande Prairie on April 7, 2020 (Alberta.ca)

There has been a third confirmed case of COVID-19 in the County of Grande Prairie. That brings the total for the City and County of Grande Prairie to five, with the two cases in the City having recovered. The total number of cases in the AHS North zone now stands at 90.

In the Municipal District of Greenview, including Valleyview, there is one active case and one recovered. Big Lakes County has eight active cases, five recoveries, and one death, while the Municipal District of Smoky River has 19 active cases, three recovered, and two deaths.

Overall, there was a big decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta, with 25 additional cases confirmed over the past 24 hours. No context for the drop has been given, as there was no formal update from the Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Two more deaths were confirmed across the province Tuesday, bringing the total to 26. The number of recovered cases has increased from 361 to 447. 67,117 tests have been done in Alberta.