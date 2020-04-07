Researchers at Harvard University say an on-again, off-again approach to physical distancing may be the best bet for fighting COVID-19 in the future.

In an article in The Harvard Gazette infectious disease experts at the school say barring the development of a vaccine, staggering periods of physical distancing is better than a “one and done” strategy and will help to avoid overwhelming hospitals and may allow for immunity to build in the population.

The frequency of the staggered periods is not known until it is determined whether COVID-19 is seasonal like the common cold or flu, but experts say it is very likely to return. Experts say a vaccine is 12 to 18 months away.