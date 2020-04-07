The Fas Gas in La Glace has been the target of an armed robbery. Beaverlodge RCMP says it was called to the gas station around 6:45 a.m. on April 5th.

It’s reported that the suspect came in wearing a mask and carrying what’s believed to have been a gun 15 minutes earlier. They were able to steal cigarettes and a small amount of cash before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Police say they may have left in a blue pickup truck. No one was physically hurt.

RCMP Police Dog Services was called in to track the suspect but were unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the robbery or who could identify the suspect is asked to call the Beaverlodge detachment or Crime Stoppers.