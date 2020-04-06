As of 10 a.m. on April 8th, gravel roads in the County of Grande Prairie will be at 75 per cent axle weight (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com)

A road ban will be in effect for all gravel roads in the County of Grande Prairie starting April 8th. They will be at 75 per cent axle weight loading from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Road bans are used during the spring thaw when gravel roads are especially vulnerable to damage.