A woman missing from Yellowknife may be in the Grande Prairie area. Yellowknife RCMP says 40-year-old Michelle Larocque is believed to be in our region and may be driving a white GMC pickup truck

Larocque is described as 5’6″, 150 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. No details on when or where she was last seen have been released.

Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts is asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP or Crime Stoppers.