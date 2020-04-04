Two more residents of the McKenzie Towne care centre in Calgary have died of COVID-19. The deaths of the two women in their 90s bring the total for the facility to 10 and the total across the province total to 20.

Friday, it was revealed that two more cases have been confirmed at a retirement home across the street from McKenzie Towne. Chief medical officer at Revera says a staff member and resident of McKenzie Towne Retirement Residence tested positive and are in isolation.

Alberta-wide, 106 more cases were confirmed between 2 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 1,181. 240 cases have recovered and 64,108 tests have been done on 62,520 people.

Alberta Health Services notes that 51 of the new cases are laboratory confirmed, and 55 are probable, meaning they are symptomatic close contacts of laboratory confirmed cases.

“There is a delay in the reporting of probable cases because those cases are manually entered into the system. This does not reflect a single day increase of 55 new cases. Laboratory positivity rates remain consistent at two per cent.”

In the AHS North zone, there are 68 cases. That includes two in the City of Grande Prairie, one in the County of Grande Prairie, one in the Valleyview area, 10 in the High Prairie area, 17 in the Falher area, and eight in the Peace River area. There have been three deaths.