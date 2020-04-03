The Art Gallery of Grande Prairie is giving the community a chance to get creative while self-isolating. A program called “Art at Home” kicked off on April 1st as a resource for interactive family projects and a way to showcase community art.

Executive Director Jeff Erbach says art can spur creativity and challenge people, especially while they are spending more time at home.

“In these times, when a lot of people are sheltered in place, art can still play a provocative and powerful role in people’s lives.”

The gallery has released three collections so far including drawings from Peace Country artist Euphemia McNaught. The program also launched its first at-home Carlstrom Family Green Space project, which encourages artists to create their own collages.

Erbach adds Art at Home will be the focal point of the gallery moving forward as its physical location remains closed to the public.

“Our mandate and our role is to contribute to the quality of life in the community. We are simply transitioning all of our activities so that people can still engage with art and still find creative things to do.”

Erbach says the gallery is looking to support the already creative community the Peace County has to offer.

“That includes some of our local businesses and entrepreneurs. These are really creative people. We’re finding a way with art to nurture that creative spark.”

Through social media, the program will feature updates on one-time projects, ongoing series, and invitations to create on the gallery’s website. A variety of posts will be made throughout the week moving forward to keep new and existing art lovers engaged until the facility opens its door again.