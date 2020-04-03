A third person has died of the flu in northern Alberta. Alberta Health Services recorded two more deaths across the province over the past week, bringing the total since the beginning of flu season in mid-October to 38. The other case was in the Calgary zone. No further details are provided by the health authority.

Of the 8,448 Albertans admitted to hospital with the virus so far this season, 1,350 were in AHS’ North zone. There have been 612 local cases of lab-confirmed influenza A, and 738 of influenza B.

Ten people died of the flu in northern Alberta last season, out of 92 in all of the province. 106,972 vaccines have been given out in northern Alberta, out of 1,428,767 province-wide.