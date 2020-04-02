The Grande Prairie Regional Hospital Foundation is raising money to get healthcare workers at the QEII Hospital and Mackenize Place the tools they need during the COVID-19 pandemic. With expenses expected to rise, the Peace Country Strong COVID19 Greatest Needs Fund has been created to try to purchase things like meals and technology that would help in their response.

Senior Development Officer Dawn Miller says the organization is working with Alberta Health Services and the hospital to gauge the daily needs of the hospital staff.

“The staff is struggling because some had to go on quarantine, some have to have some time off, so everybody is just trying to fill all the gaps.”

“[We want to be] keeping everybody safe,” adds Miller. “Not just people who want to donate, they have some wonderful ideas, but also our healthcare providers by people not coming to the hospital.”

The foundation isn’t just looking for financial help. It’s also seeking messages of hope and support for frontline workers and patients.

“If you go to our Facebook page and leave a note there, a video, or a photo to all the patients and staff to let them know we’re thinking of them,” explains Miller.

Miller says they’re also looking for electronic devices for patients and long-term residents looking to connect with family and friends.

“We had put a plea out for iPads and different things so that those patients can keep in touch with their families and we didn’t get much of a response. Now, more than ever, with them being isolated it’s even harder for them.”

Miller wants to thank all healthcare providers for being there for the community and doing what needs to be done with no complaints.

Anyone looking to donate to the Peace Country Strong COVID19 Greatest Needs Fund can do so through the foundation’s website. For direct gift card donations, residents are asked to contact Dawn Miller by email at Dawn.Miller@ahs.ca.