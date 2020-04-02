Alberta has suspended industry environmental reporting requirements. Environment Minister Jason Nixon signed the ministerial order Tuesday, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Until at least August, they won’t have to comply with any reporting requirements for provincial approvals, registrations or licences. They are still required to follow all other environmental regulations and report any emergencies to the government, as well as keep records.

A spokesperson for the ministry says to move was made to accommodate the many companies that are dealing with reduced workforces. Drinking-water facilities are not included in the order.