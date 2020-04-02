In a statement sent to the Vista National News Desk, Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) says it is actively reaching out to veterans and their families to let them know they are willing to help support them during this extraordinary time.

Should veterans require emergency financial assistance, the department says the Veterans Emergency Fund is one possible solution for those struggling.

For other types of emergencies, the department adds they can connect veterans with emergency services near them.

The emergency fund covers essential necessities including food, clothing, rent, mortgage payments, medical care, and expenses, as well as funds needed to maintain safety and shelter.

VAC adds that every situation is different and unique, and applications will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

They’re encouraging all veterans who are in need to contact them so they can come up with the best support system available.

Additionally, the VAC Assistance Service continues to offer psychological support 24/7 to all Veterans and their families -including those who are not VAC clients.

You can call 1-866-522-2122 to inquire or online through ‘My VAC Account’ secure messaging.

**With files from Brandon Piper MyMuskokaNow.com