Grande Prairie Regional Sport Connection is looking for ways to keep people active while fitness centres are closed. Executive Director Karna Germsheid says the organization has put together a list of local exercise-related businesses offering online programs on its website.

“These guys are small businesses and they are working hard to survive. The members that have been going to them, sometimes for years, still have the opportunity to engage with that local group and exercise from the comfort of their own home just by following them online.”

With more time at home than usual, some may be compelled to stay on the couch. However, Germsheid is encouraging people to stay active.

“Everybody should be active regularly. If you have kids at home you probably recognize that if they’re sitting at home all day they’re harder to manage when you try to sit them down to learn.”

Although it’s a change in environment, Germsheid believes some people might actually be more comfortable working out at home.

“There are more and more people tapping in; it’s a low cost, you can tag in or out as much as you want without walking out of a full classroom. I think some people are finding it as a beneficial change for them.”

The Grande Prairie Regional Sport Connection is not only supporting exercise-related businesses. Germheid adds contesting will be up on social media to encourage supporting local as a whole.

A list of companies promoting online classes is available on the organization’s website.