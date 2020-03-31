COVID-19News Farmers’ Market looks for innovative ways to keep business rolling SHARE ON: Tre Lopushinsky, staff Tuesday, Mar. 31st, 2020 The Grande Prairie Farmers Market (Kara Crest, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff) Grande Prairie Farmers’ Market vendors have come together to create a unique way to drum up business during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is offering a Local Farm Variety Box to give the public a taste of local vendors. Mud Puddle Farms is taking orders through its Facebook page for a box that contains items from seven different vendors, including eggs and potatoes. (Grande Prairie Farmers Market.) The vendors are looking to bring in new clientele, which could help support the farmers during a potentially slow summer. Mud Puddle Farms owner Susan Bouchard is reminding residents that the market is still open. “We’re definitely noticing a drop in sales like everyone else. The Farmers’ Market is very quiet. I think a lot of people don’t notice it’s still open. Only the essential [vendors] are open, so all the food vendors are open, which is mainly the farmers.” Bouchard believes residents should support local to keep the community afloat during a challenging time. “When you spend local the money stays local and I think that’s what everybody likes to see.” The market is taking box orders until April 1st at 8 p.m. The Farmers’ Market is open 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.