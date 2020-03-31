Grande Prairie Farmers’ Market vendors have come together to create a unique way to drum up business during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is offering a Local Farm Variety Box to give the public a taste of local vendors.

Mud Puddle Farms is taking orders through its Facebook page for a box that contains items from seven different vendors, including eggs and potatoes.

The vendors are looking to bring in new clientele, which could help support the farmers during a potentially slow summer. Mud Puddle Farms owner Susan Bouchard is reminding residents that the market is still open.

“We’re definitely noticing a drop in sales like everyone else. The Farmers’ Market is very quiet. I think a lot of people don’t notice it’s still open. Only the essential [vendors] are open, so all the food vendors are open, which is mainly the farmers.”

Bouchard believes residents should support local to keep the community afloat during a challenging time.

“When you spend local the money stays local and I think that’s what everybody likes to see.”

The market is taking box orders until April 1st at 8 p.m. The Farmers’ Market is open 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.