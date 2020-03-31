Grande Prairie residents will begin to see snow removal crews in their neighbourhood. A two-week round of residential snow started on Monday following multiple days of snowfall.

Crews will be in neighbourhoods the weekday before their scheduled garbage pickup between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. If they are not finished during week one, they should be done in week two.

A parking ban has also been put in place on permanent snow routes and is active from Monday to Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. In the meantime, crews are plowing and sanding Priority 1, 2, and 3 routes.