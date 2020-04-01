Half of the proceeds of all Rotary Dream Home Lottery ticket sales in April will be handed over to the Rotary Club of Grande Prairie’s COVID-19 Rapid Relief Fund. Rotary Club President Steve Madden says the dollars are desperately needed right now, and the Grande Prairie food bank needs help more than ever.

“It’s time to roll up the sleeves and get it back into the community into places where it’s really needed,” he says.

“There are definitely some hardships happening out there and we know the Food Bank needs the help, and it’s time for the help to come forward.”

The commitment comes just a week after the Rotary Clubs of Grande Prairie announced their desire to raise $100,000 to keep food bank shelves full. To shy away from unnecessary risks of actual food donations, the organization decided to ask for cash donations.

Madden says he knows a lot of people in the community are concerned for their future, but he hopes they can find a way to dig down deep to help out the region as a whole.

“What an amazing community; I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else. People just step forward and provide these initiatives and it’s not about one; it’s about everybody supporting everybody.”

Those who wish to lend a hand can buy Dream Home tickets until April 22nd. The 27th Rotary Dream Home Lottery grand prize is a $1.4 million home in Taylor Estates.