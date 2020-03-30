Aquatera customers are now able to apply to defer their payments. The program, which runs until June 30th, was put in place for customers experiencing financial difficulties as a result of COVID-19.

“In this case, we realize, it’s unprecedented circumstances and a lot of people are coming under economic hardship that isn’t of their own doing,” says Aquatera CEO Vaughn Bend.

“We want to try to be supportive in this environment as a member of the community and try to help folks out that might need it at this time,” he adds.

Bend says those who wish to defer payments will also have an additional six months after June 30th to pay back the outstanding balance.

“One: not to ask them for it day one, and two: it makes sense to spread it over the rest of the year as everyone recovers.”

The option to defer payments comes just a week after Aquatera also said all late fees and account shut-offs would be deferred for 90 days.

You can find a link to the deferral application form on the Aquatera website.