Prairie Mall will be restricting access to the public as tighter COVID-19 response measures come into effect for non-essential businesses. In a Facebook post, officials say access will be maintained only to stores considered essential for a 14-day period, effective Monday.

Currently, access to Shoppers Drug Mart is only available through their exterior entrance. Dollarama is accessible through the entrance closest to them and Edo is accessible through the Food Court doors.

On March 27th, Premier Jason Kenney announced the mandatory closure of all non-essential retail stores.