Snow removal crews are continuing to clear streets in the county (supplied by County of Grande Prairie, Facebook)

Country of Grande Prairie snow removal crews will be kicking off their residential cycle on Tuesday in Clairmont.

Those in the area are being reminded that a temporary parking restriction will be put into place 24 hours in advance of crews entering the neighbourhood.

County officials say ‘No Parking’ signage will be posted at entrances to the neighbourhood, with parking prohibited between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m., and vehicles left on the street in danger of being ticketed or towed.

Residents are reminded to not pile or push snow from their driveways or property onto the roads as it slows the snow clearing process and creates a traffic safety hazard.

After finishing 100 to 113 Avenue in Clairmont, crews will set off for Whispering Ridge and Westlake Village in Clairmont, then Wedgewood, Taylor Estates and Maple Ridge.