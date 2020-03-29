A third person in Alberta with COVID-19 has passed away. She was an 80-year-old woman from the Calgary zone.

Alberta Health Services says the number of confirmed cases across the province increased by 40 from Saturday to Sunday, bringing the total to 661. 73 patients have recovered, and 45,000 people have been tested. There have been 41 hospitalizations and 14 admissions to intensive care units, and the province says up to 60 of the 661 cases may be due to community transmission.

In the North zone, the number of confirmed cases has increased by three to 46. In the Peace Country, a sixth case has been recorded in the Falher area. There are two confirmed cases in the City of Grande Prairie, one in the County, one in the Valleyview area, and eight in the Peace River area.

Restrictions are still in place for close-contact businesses, dine-in restaurants, and non-essential retail services. Albertans are also prohibited from social gatherings with more than 15 people, and are asked to observe two metres of social distancing.