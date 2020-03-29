News More funding for women and homeless shelters across Canada SHARE ON: Wendy Gray, staff Sunday, Mar. 29th, 2020 (Stock image) Federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development has announced more funding for Canada’s vulnerable population. Ahmed Hussen said an additional $157-million will be deployed to assist the homeless population through the Reaching Home Program. He also highlighted a separate $50-million specifically targeted to women’s shelters. These funding streams are to be a “top-up” on current funding expected to be received by April.