Family and Community Support Services around the region are now accepting requests for funding from non-profits, municipalities, and charities who provide help to vulnerable Albertans impacted by measures to help contain COVID-19.

The $30 million in potential provincial funding will be distributed to community groups who support a range of services such as at-home help for seniors, crisis and helplines, food security issues, emotional and mental health counselling, or any other identified community issues.

Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership Information Officer Lesley Nielsen-Bjerke says the final funding approvals will be made by the province, but applications are asked to be sent through to the FCSS department in the six partnering GPREP municipalities.

“The province never said when the funds would be available, rather, they only said the grant funding had to be expended by March 31st, 2021.”

Funding may be used by community groups for services that include the delivery of goods, housekeeping, and caregiver relief, as well as alternate supports such as mentoring, mental health, and supports to address economic and food security needs.

There are FCSS departments in the City and County of Grande Prairie, Towns of Sexsmith, Beaverlodge and Wembley, and the Village of Hythe.