Some of the food collected during the 2019 Rotary Community food bank drive (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

The Rotary Clubs of Grande Prairie want to raise $100,000 to keep food bank shelves full. To shy away from unnecessary risks of actual food donations, the organization decided to ask for cash donations.

The initiative, running through the Rotary Community Food Bank Drive, is meant to keep the Salvation Army Food Bank running until September. That is when the Rotary Club holds its annual drive for the Salvation Army.

Swan City Rotary Club Co-Chair Lori Pollock says community members have already offered to lend a hand to help.

“We have an amazing community, that’s for sure. I think in times like these it is important to do what we can to help each other.”

Pollock adds the Salvation Army is worried that the growing demand will continue to climb.

“We can’t know for sure what people are able to do, that’s why we’re putting out a plea to see if anyone who can help would be willing to help.”

Anyone looking to donate can do so through the food drive website, with a credit card over the phone through the Salvation Army, or its website.