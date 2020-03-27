The Service Canada Centre in Grande Prairie and all others across the country are shuttering. Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen confirmed late Thursday that all physical locations will close due to COVID-19 concerns.

“COVID-19 has created unprecedented challenges across our country. Service Canada employees, along with many other public servants, have been working around the clock to deliver essential supports to Canadians during this difficult time. That work continues.”

Hussen explains employees will turn to helping people over the phone with both EI and pensions applications, as well as issues services typically handled through the call centre.

“We recognize that this might be a challenge for some Canadians who prefer to receive services in person. I want to assure Canadians that we are committed to ensuring they all have access to the supports they need and deserve. Service Canada Community Outreach and Liaison Service staff are contacting communities to offer alternate service delivery methods that will continue to support access to critical programs, services and benefits.”

To apply for EI, Hussen maintains the best way is online.