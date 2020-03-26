The Towns of Peace River and Valleyview each have their first confirmed cases of COVID-19. The two new cases are in addition to the two cases already reported in the City of Grande Prairie, and a single positive test result in the County of Grande Prairie.

Peace River Mayor Tom Tarpey says Alberta Health will be notifying close contacts of the confirmed case and warns that additional confirmed cases may be upcoming.

“With this case confirmed it is likely that we may see additional confirmed cases in our area over the next little while… it may be disconcerting but we must not panic,” he says.

He reminds residents that this remains a moment to support one another, even if people can’t gather physically.

Overall, the number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta increased by 67 between March 25th and 26th, bringing the provincial total to 486. That includes 26 in the North zone.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says 27 people in Alberta have now recovered from COVID-19 and the lab is performing about 3,000 tests per day.