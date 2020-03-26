Food banks across the Peace Country are struggling to keep up with a rise in demand. Acting Director of Emergency Management for the Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership Dan Lemieux says the COVID-19 pandemic is creating economic and employment challenges.

“GPREP is having ongoing conversations with local food banks to monitor their food supply as they experience greater demand. Many in our community are under an increasing financial strain and it may not be possible for everyone to donate.”

While food donations are accepted at the Salvation Army in Grande Prairie and through local grocery stores, Captain Peter Kim says cash can go the furthest.

“At this time, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, monetary donations are most beneficial as they provide the ability for us to purchase food directly from grocery stores.”

Donations can be arranged by calling the following food banks:

• Salvation Army Grande Prairie: 780-538-2848

• Beaverlodge Food Bank: 780-354-2204

• Clairmont Food Bank: 780-567-2843

• Hythe Food Bank: 780-933-7017

• Sexsmith & District Food Bank: 780-296-0939

• Wembley Food Bank: 780-766-3256

The State of Local Emergency for the six municipalities in GPREP has been renewed for another seven days. It allows them to be flexible in responding to emerging needs.