As of the end of the month, commercial airlines will only be flying in and out of the Grande Prairie Airport once a day. CEO Brian Grant says WestJet and Air Canada will also only be flying to Calgary.

“They’re going to run their Edmonton stuff through Calgary, so it’s going to be more inconvenient but it’s still there.”

In turn, the airport is reducing the number of hours its terminal is open to commercial air travel. Starting March 30th, passenger air service will be restricted to 3 to 8 p.m. daily as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We want to reduce the traffic and we want to condense it to a window where we can make sure that we do the best we can.”

Outside of those hours, the terminal will be closed. To start, the restriction will be in place until Thursday, April 30th.

The airport will remain open to other users as usual. Grant notes it does not have direct air service to anywhere outside of Canada, and passengers arriving from elsewhere are being monitored at international airports and other ports of entry.