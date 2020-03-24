As of March 24, 2020 there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the City of Grande Prairie and one in the County (Alberta.ca)

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the County of Grande Prairie. That’s in addition to the two in the City of Grande Prairie confirmed last week, and five in High Prairie.

Alberta has confirmed 57 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total up to 358. There are now 20 in the North zone, up one from Monday.

Health officials are investigating the source of multiple COVID-19 cases at a Calgary continuing care centre. One resident, a woman in her 80s, has died, while two other residents and a staff member have also tested positive.

The death is the second related to COVID-19 in the province. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the number of cases will grow, but the goal is to slow the spread of the virus as much as possible.

“So, if you have 30 per cent of the population infected over a one month period, that has a very different impact from 30 per cent of the population being infected over three to four months, for example.”

More than 32,000 tests have been done