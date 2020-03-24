The Grande Prairie Primary Care Network is adamant about residents taking precautions against the spread of COVID-19. Executive Director Samantha Semograd says their physicians worry that not everyone in the community is taking the recommendations of our Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hinshaw seriously.

“Make sure that you’re continuously checking the Alberta Health Services’ website because that is the truth, as opposed to going on another website.”

PCN posted a statement on its Facebook page asking the community to “do your part and we will do ours to keep Grande Prairie as safe and healthy as possible.”

“Our message is simple – follow the advice of our Chief Medical Officer of Health and take the recommendations seriously. Everyone should stay home whenever possible. Those with chronic medical conditions should avoid exposure at every opportunity.”

Semograd believes the doctors’ response comes from some patients worrying and expressing their anxiety to them. They have been using virtual and/or telephone visits to connect with patients who do not need to have a physical assessment. Semograd explains that is an effort to protect the staff and patients.

“On the other hand, some patients who don’t have those COVID-19 symptoms still need to be assessed by a doctor. You have strep throat, and all those common colds circulating.”

Rather than coming into clinics or hospitals directly, those with COVID-19 related symptoms are asked to use the online screening tool or call Health Link 811.