The Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership is asking all returning residents to go directly home without making stops. The advisement is for any snowbirds, who move to warmer areas during the winter, in the six partnering municipalities.

Acting Director of Emergency Management Dan Lemieux says the biggest risk is residents returning from outside the country.

“It is critical that they return to their homes immediately and not make any stops. Do not stop to visit family, do not stop to pick up any pets, don’t even stop for groceries. And once you are home, please stay there in isolation for two weeks.”

Lemieux urges residents to follow Alberta Health Services’ 14-day isolation for returning travellers. He advises people to take advantage of online shopping tools or ask family, friends, or neighbours to pick up the items needed.

“It is critical that you avoid contact with others for the full 14 days and do not go out into the community for any reason. For the rest of the community, if you know of a snowbird returning home, reach out to them to see if you can help them gather supplies they’ll need and deliver them to their door without making contact.”

Residents are advised to monitor their health and watch for symptoms such as cough, fever, fatigue, or difficulties breathing. Anyone experiencing these symptoms can access the AHS online self-assessment tool to determine the next steps, such as testing.

GPREP is made up of and funded by the City and County of Grande Prairie, the Towns of Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, and Wembley, and the Village of Hythe.