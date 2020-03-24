Visitors won’t be able to access Jasper National Park by vehicle for the time being. Parks Canada is temporarily suspending all vehicle access to national parks, historic sites, and marine conservation areas as of Wednesday.

The Jasper House National Historic Site and Jasper Park Information Centre National Historic Site are also affected. Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada Jonathan Wilkinson says the move is meant to reduce the number of visitors at Parks Canada places and to minimize risks to visitors and employees.

“The window to contain the spread of COVID-19 is short and we must all change our behaviours now to flatten the curve and reduce the burden on our health care system. I am asking all Canadians to follow the advice of public health experts, stay home, and undertake essential travel only. At this time, we are also asking Canadians not to visit Canada’s national parks, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas. We must all work together to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

All visitor parking facilities and associated services at Parks Canada places are closed until further notice, but highways and roads that pass through will stay open. Last week, all visitor services and facilities were closed.

Indigenous traditional activities will continue, with users asked to adhere to social distancing. Parks Canada will also continue highway maintenance and snow removal, fire response, dam operations and water management, as well as avalanche forecasting and control.