The talent and landscape Grande Prairie has to offer will be showcased in a new film. An Edmonton-based production company has chosen to shoot its next project in Grande Prairie with an opportunity for locals to participate.

Owner of A Little Late Films Tim McKort says the decision to film in the city became concrete when he met City of Grande Praire staff, Manager of Economic Development Rebecca Leigh and Business Retention and Expansion Coordinator Cindy Paton and the Grande Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce CEO Tanya Oliver.

“I’d been considering the area, but I wanted some initial feedback on how things would be handled and if we would receive some support in terms of location, and they were very receptive to that. ”

McKort adds he loves the potential of accessing the city’s art and film scene, giving the film possible prospects for local actors and crew.

“Even people without a wealth of experience, there is an opportunity to gain that experience and work a film set and see how that etiquette works.”

McKort, who is also the writer, producer, and director of the film, says he’s already received emails from locals with various degrees of experience in film.

“We do want that city feel as part of the movie, but the beautiful part of Grande Prairie is the nature that surrounds it. Just coming into Grande Prairie there is that huge valley that is a magnificent vista and then there are some lakes and green space in and around.”

He adds highlighting western Canada is very important for him in each one of his films.

The film “Spearphishing 2” follows a police officer who goes up against the father of a Russian hacker involved in election rigging. With the antagonist based in the wilderness, the officer will look to outwit the villain in his own environment with the help of his fellow officers and the community.

With filming to begin in July 2021, McKort is taking his usual 18-month approach for a film despite the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are going through our normal process and hopefully things will get down to a sense of normalcy by that point. It seems like Albertans are taking all the necessary precautions to ensure we’re safe. Obviously it is in a state of flux and we will see how things go but I’m confident.”

“Spearphishing 2” is set for a release in 2022.