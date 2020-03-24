Horse Lake First Nation says it’s taking “extreme measures” to prevent the COVID-19 spread. All additional precautions are effective immediately.

A community-wide curfew has been put in place from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. with the exception of essential staff delivering goods, providing critical services, and essential services. Any unauthorized vehicles or people will be asked to head home.

To exercise extreme social distancing, children under the age of 12 are banned from public spaces and buildings. The community’s main access road, Township Road 734, will have a checkpoint and it will be closing northwest, southwest, northeast and west access into the First Nation.

Horse Lake First Nation began its response last week with the closure of all public facilities.