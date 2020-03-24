One of the County of Grande Prairie's no parking signs (County of Grande Prairie)

Snow plows should be moving into residential areas of the County of Grande Prairie Tuesday morning. The County says, as long as there’s 10 to 15 centimetres of snow built up, they’ll start in Clairmont from 100 to 113 Avenue. They’ll then move into Whispering Ridge and Westlake Village, then Wedgewood.

Temporary parking restrictions will be in effect anywhere “no parking” signs are posted, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They are put in neighbourhoods 24 hours in advance.

Vehicles left on the street when a parking restriction is in place may be ticketed and/or towed. Residents are also reminded to not pile or push snow from their driveways or property onto the roads as it slows the snow clearing process and creates a traffic safety hazard.